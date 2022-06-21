Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

