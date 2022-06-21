Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 292.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

