Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Synalloy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $154.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

