35,000 Shares in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Separately, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSAQ opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

