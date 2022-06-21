Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

