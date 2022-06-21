RB Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $262.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.25. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.