Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

