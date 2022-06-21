Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 9,917 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,917 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
