Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 2,241 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 215.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

