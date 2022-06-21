Karp Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 215.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

