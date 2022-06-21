Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,416 shares of company stock worth $8,700,938 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

