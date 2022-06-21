Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 2,788 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.