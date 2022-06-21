Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 161,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 94,548 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

