Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $355,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.46.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

