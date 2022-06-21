Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

