Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

