Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

