Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,384 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 83.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

