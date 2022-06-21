Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

