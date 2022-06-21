Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 370 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39.

