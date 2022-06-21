Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

