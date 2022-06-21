Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day moving average of $331.14.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.