Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Lowered to $100.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

CSR stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $74.99 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centerspace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

