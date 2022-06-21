Barclays Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

UNP stock opened at $206.45 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

