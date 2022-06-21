Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

