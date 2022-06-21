Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (TEEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TEEC stock opened at GBX 90.30 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.38). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) target price on shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

