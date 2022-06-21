DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 8th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

