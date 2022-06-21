ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ABM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ABM stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 66,793 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

