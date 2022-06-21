Flowserve Co. (FLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 8th

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Flowserve has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NYSE FLS opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Flowserve by 3,041.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 243,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 475.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 192,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

