abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AJIT stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.37) on Tuesday. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 835 ($10.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 638.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.
