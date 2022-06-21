abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AJIT stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.37) on Tuesday. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 835 ($10.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 638.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

