First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.36.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.