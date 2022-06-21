Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.60

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BGCG opened at GBX 321.50 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 506 ($6.20).

Get Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust alerts:

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.