Tribal Group plc (TRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TRB stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.16. The company has a market capitalization of £187.38 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13. Tribal Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.36).

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

