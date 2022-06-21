Tribal Group plc (TRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TRB stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.16. The company has a market capitalization of £187.38 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13. Tribal Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.36).
About Tribal Group (Get Rating)
