Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$89.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5551195 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

