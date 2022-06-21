Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of TSE CP opened at C$89.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.81.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5551195 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
