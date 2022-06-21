The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MRC opened at GBX 180.49 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.79. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.61). The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,677.61). Also, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,702.60).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

