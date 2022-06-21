The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MRC opened at GBX 180.49 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.79. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.61). The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,677.61). Also, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,702.60).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

