Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE PIM opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
