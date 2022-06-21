Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PIM opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

