Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HUW stock opened at GBX 164.95 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.02. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.14.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.90), for a total value of £20,150 ($24,681.53). Also, insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($10,044.10).

About Helios Underwriting (Get Rating)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.