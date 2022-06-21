Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on July 29th

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 918 ($11.24) on Tuesday. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($9.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550 ($18.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 872.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98.
Gooch & Housego Company Profile (Get Rating)
