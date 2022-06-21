Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (CORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on July 21st

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CORD opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.52. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.86 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.95 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £823.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.55.
