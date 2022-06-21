Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (CORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on July 21st

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CORD opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.52. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.86 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.95 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £823.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

