United Utilities Group PLC (UU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,098.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,086.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 922 ($11.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.54).

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.74), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($718,456.57).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.47) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.21) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

