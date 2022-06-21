The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 98.21 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The Diverse Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 94.80 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.85.

In other The Diverse Income Trust news, insider Charles Crole purchased 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £9,909.19 ($12,137.67).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

