Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CGS opened at GBX 349.36 ($4.28) on Tuesday. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.13. The firm has a market cap of £152.17 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.49) price target on shares of Castings in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($12,074.96). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($11,354.73). In the last three months, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $3,432,800.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

