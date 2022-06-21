Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.