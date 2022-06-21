British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1028 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

