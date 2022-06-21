United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6811 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

