Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,918 ($35.74) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.61) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,146 ($38.54) to GBX 2,665 ($32.64) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,196.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

