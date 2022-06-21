Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Fleetwood Bank has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

