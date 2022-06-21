Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Fleetwood Bank has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
