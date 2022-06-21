Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WEA opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

