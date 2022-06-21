Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE WEA opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.87.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
