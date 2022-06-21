JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (JEGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 29th

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 80.12 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.60.

In related news, insider Karen McKellar bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($31,234.69).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

