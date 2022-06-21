Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
