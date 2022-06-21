Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.